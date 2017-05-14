Dauis negatibo sa red tide

Tagbilaran City - Mipahibawo ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) sa mga tindera og kinhason nga anaa magkuhaan sa kadagatan duol sa lungsod sa Dauis ug siyudad sa Tagbilaran nga negatibo sa red tide. Sa uwahing shell-fish bulletin advisory no. 19 nga gipagawas sa BFAR niadtong Mayo 10, nagbutyag nga negatibo na sa paraytic shellfish poison o red tide toxin ang kabaybayonan sa Dauis ug Tagbilaran. Kini nagpasabot nga luwas na ug pwede na mobalik sa pagkuha ug pagpamaligya sa mga kinhason nga makuha sa baybayon sa duha ka lugar. LRB

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

