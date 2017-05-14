FISECA mihangyo sa kapulisan sa Talisay City

BANTAY Dagat sa Tali­say nga gitawag og Fis­heries Sea Ecological Care (FISECA) mihangyo og pulis sa matag higayon sa ilang pagpatrolya. Samtang, mohangyo usab sila ni Mayor Eduardo Gullas og dakong pumpboat nga makagukod sa mga dagkong ilegal nga panagatan. Una niini, si Gullas niingon un kinahanglan nga doblehon ang paningkamot sa ilang bantay dagat aron di maabusohan ang ilang kadagatan ug kinaiyahan. Si Konsehal Jojo Bacaltos, chairman sa committee on agriculture and aquatic recour­ces environmental protection, niingon nga sa pagkakaron igo na ang gidaghanon sa ilang bantay dagat nga moabot sa 15 ka mga tawo nga bahinon sa pag-duty 24 oras. Gibutyag ni Bacaltos nga aktibo na ang ilang bantay dagat apan usa sa ilang nakita nga suliran mao ang kakuwang sa ilang pumpboat. Sa pagkakaron, ang Bantay Dagat adunay duha ka mga gagmayng pumpboat. Mao kini hinungdan nga mihangyo sila ni Gullas nga mahagatan silag dako nga pumpboat aron aduna silay ikasarang sa paggukod sa mga ilegalista. Si Apple Jane Into sa City Agriculture, niingon nga usa sa ipadangat nga problema sa FISECA mao nga mahadlok sila kon mohimog silag mga seaborne patrol. DRT

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

