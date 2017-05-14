Gullas wala pa makadawat og report sa epekto sa pagka lunod sa m/v Fortuner
WA pa makawat si Mayor Eduardo Gullas sa hingpit ga report sa City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Alvin Santillana bahin sa nahimong epekto sa pagkalunod sa m/ Fortuner sa kadagatan sa Barangay Cansojong.
Matod ni Gullas nga human siya makahibawo sa insidente, nabalaka siya nga moresulta unya kini sa oil spill.
Hinungdan nga iyang giawhag si Konsehal Raul Bacaltos, chairman sa committee on environment sa konseho ug si Santillana sa pagsusi dayon sa dapit.
Apan base sa pasiuna niyang nahibaw-an wa ra kini angayang kabalak-an.
Matod sa mayor nga nahadlok siya nga maapektohan unya ang panginabuhian sa mga tawo nga nagsalig sa panagat nga maapektohan unya ang ilang pagpangisda.
Ang mayor miingon nga nagpaabot nalang siya sa final report nga iduso unya si Santillana ngadto kaniya.
Naghinaot si Gullas nga mapadali ang pag-salvage sa barko aron makuha ug di kini makahatag og peligro sa mga mananagat.
Hinuon, giklaro sa Philippine Coast Guard nga wa silay nakitang dakong oil spill sa kadagatan sa Talisay gawas lang sa ginagmayng lama./DRT
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!