Gullas wala pa makadawat og report sa epekto sa pagka lunod sa m/v Fortuner

WA pa makawat si Mayor Eduardo Gullas sa hingpit ga report sa City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Alvin Santillana bahin sa nahimong epekto sa pagkalunod sa m/ Fortuner sa kadagatan sa Barangay Cansojong. Matod ni Gullas nga human siya makahibawo sa insidente, nabalaka siya nga moresulta unya kini sa oil spill. Hinungdan nga iyang giawhag si Konsehal Raul Bacaltos, chairman sa committee on environment sa konseho ug si Santillana sa pagsusi dayon sa dapit. Apan base sa pasiuna niyang nahibaw-an wa ra kini angayang kabalak-an. Matod sa mayor nga nahadlok siya nga maapektohan unya ang panginabuhian sa mga tawo nga nagsalig sa panagat nga maapektohan unya ang ilang pagpangisda. Ang mayor miingon nga nagpaabot nalang siya sa final report nga iduso unya si Santillana ngadto kaniya. Naghinaot si Gullas nga mapadali ang pag-salvage sa barko aron makuha ug di kini makahatag og peligro sa mga mananagat. Hinuon, giklaro sa Philippine Coast Guard nga wa silay nakitang dakong oil spill sa kadagatan sa Talisay gawas lang sa ginagmayng lama./DRT

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

