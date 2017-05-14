Kawani sa 4Ps napatay

LAS NAVAS, Western Samar- Kawani sa Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) municipal link ang napatay sa buy-bust operation sa kapulisan. Giila ang suspek nga si Philip Deliqueña, 37, taga Calbayog, Western Samar. Matod ni P/CSupt. Elmer Beltejar, direktor sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 8, nga na-monitor nga pabilin sa iyang ilegal ang negusyo ang suspek samtang nagtrabaho kini sa gobyerno. Napalitan sa usa ka poseur buyer ang suspek busa gilusad gilayon sa Regional Drug Enforcement Unit pinangulohan ni P/SInsp. Dino Goles ang operasyon. Nakabantay ang suspek nga pulis mikuhag armas ug misukol. JKDP

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

