Molupyo naukay sa oarfish
PALOMPON,Leyte - Naukay ang mga residente sa Barangay Sabang sa lungsod sa Palompon, Leyte human usa ka oarfish nga dunay sukod nga 14 ka tiil ang nakit-an.
Gidala daplin sa karsada ang oarfish ug gikagubtan sa mga tawo.
Nahadlok ang uban nga residente gumikan kay nagtuo sila nga dunay kalamidad nga mahitabo tungod sa pagpakita sa oarfish.
Daan na nga gipamahayag sa mga awtoridad nga ang pagpakita sa mga oarfish wa magpasabot nga dunay umaabot nga kalamidad kay daghan ang posibilidad nganong modagsa kini sa baybayon. JKDP
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.
