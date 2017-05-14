Pinusilay nahitabo, 1 samdan

BABATNGON, Leyte- Misangpot sa pinusilay ang pagsilbi og warrant of arrest sa duha ka drug personalities ning lungsod. Sa report sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 8, nagsilbi og warrant of arrest ang ilang mga agent batok kang Leyman Perol alyas Guti ug Isidro Herrera alyas Tindoy. Atol sa operasyon, nakigpinusilay kanila ang kauban sa duha nga si Daryl Francisco. Naigo si Francisco sa dughan ug pus-on ug gidala kini sa tambalanan alang sa pagpatambal. Narekober sa crime scene ang usa ka kalibre. 45, magazine ug mga bala niini. JKDP

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.