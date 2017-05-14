Sentro sa mga nalisoan sa pangisip, mga libud-suroy tukuron

GIAWHAG sa Cebu City Council si Mayor Tomas Osmeña sa paggahin og yuta aron maoy pabarugan og istruktora alang sa mga libudsuroy nga nalisuan sa ilang mga maayong pangisip. Si Konsehal Joy Pesquera nipalabang og resolusyon sa konseho aron pormal nga hangyuon ang mayor sanglit nakita sa konsehal nga daghan na kaayong mga libudsuroy ug wa pay klaro nga panghuna-huna nga naglarolaroy sa siyudad. Buot ni Pesquera nga kuhaan og pahat ang dakong yuta sa City Government didto sa Barangay Guba kansang emergency hospital nahimutang. Ang lakang ni Pesquera gidayeg ni Konsehal Mary Ann de los Santos, deputy mayor on health matters sanglit nahunahunaan sa iyang kaubang konsehal ang matang sa panginahanglan. Apan si Konsehal Joy Augustus Young, deputy mayor on education, nagkanayon nga ang dakong luna sa Guba nga gipanag-iya sa siyudad giplanohan kini nga maoy tukoran sa Cebu City College (CCC) alang sa mga mountain barangay sa amihanang distrito. /PAC

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

