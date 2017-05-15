12 nadakpan, kapin sa P200,000 nga shabu nasakmit sa Lapu

DOSE ka tawo ang nadakpan sa managlahing drug operations sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu sud sa duha ka adlaw, diin mokabat sa kapin sa P200,000 nga kantidad sa droga ang nasakmit sa city police office. Labin uwahi nga nasikop si Anabel Abing Abejo o mas naila nga Aning, 34 nga taga Sityo Ka Konsor, barangay Mactan sa naasoyng dakbayan nga nasikop sa mga sakop sa Police Station 2. Lima ka oras sa wa pa ang operasyon nasikop nang daan ang managsuong Roger, 47 ug Darrel, 22, Flores – Dalumpines nga taga-Santo Niño Village, barangay Basak ug usa ka Therese Marie Lim Gimenez, 36, factory worker nga residente sab sa maong dapit. Samtang ang ilang kauban nga si Rechel Quimbo Gimenez, 36 ang naka-eskapo sa dihang nagkaguliyang na human nga siya ug si Roger Dalumpines maoy nakig-transact sa poseur buyer. Nakahipos ang kapin sa 20 nga gagmay ug usa ka medium size nga pakete nga adunay sud nga gituohang shabu nga nagkantida og dul-an sa P72,000. Sa laing bahin, sila si Ramon Tumulak, Jr. 47, ug Norjamelah Raquila Mangondato, 37 pulos adunay ka live-in ug taga-Sityo Lumogsong, barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu ang nadakpan niadtong Sabado sa gabii.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 16, 2017.

