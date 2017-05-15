Classrooms sa nasod kuwang: Sec. Briones
ANG mga nahitabo nga kalamidad sa nasod ang usa sa mga hinungdan kon nganong dunay kakulangan og mga classroom sa mga publikong tunghaan, sumala sa mga opisyal sa Department of Education.
Si Education Secretary Leonor Briones namahayag nga gumikan sa mga kalamidad dunay mga lawak saringan ang nangaguba ug dili na magamit.
Matod niya naggahin sila og P534 bilyones alang sa pagpatukod og 47,000 ka mga lawak saringan.
“Naabtan man gud ta sa national disasters,” pahayag sa kalihim sa DepEd, nga maoy nangu sa pag-abli sa Brigada Eskwela karong tuiga sa Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School sa Barangay Guadalupe, siyudad sa Sugbo kagahapon.
Sa miaging tuig, matod niya, 66,000 ka mga classroom ang gikinahanglan, karon, 47,000 base sa ilang pagbanabana labi na magsugod ang Grade 12 karong Hunyo 5.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 16, 2017.
