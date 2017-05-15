DepEd mipatigbabaw sa 'no collection policy'

HUGOT nga gipatuman sa Department of Eduction (DepEd) Cebu City ang “no collection policy” para sa hingpit nga libre nga edukasyon sa kabataang Pilipino sa elementary ug high school. Si Supt. Bianito Dagatan sa DepEd Cebu City division nibutyag nga mo-enroll ang mga magtutudlo sa ilang mga tinun-an nga nagtungha sa 54 ka eskwelahan nga way bisan piso nga kolektahon sanglit nagtamod sila sa DepEd Order No. 41. Gipadayag sa pangulo sa DepEd Cebu City nga gitugot hinuon sa DepEd ang pagkolekta sa mga magtutudlo sa mga amotan sama sa Boy Scout of the Philippines, Girl Scout of the Philippines, Philippine National Red Cross, Anti-TB fund drive, Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) ug school publication fee. Ang amotan sa BSP ug GSP nagkantidad og tag P50, P35 para sa PNRC, P5 para sa anti TB, dili molapas sa P60 ang sa elementary ug P90 sa high school para sa school publication. Makasugod og kolekta ang mga magtutudlo adto na sa Agusto. Giklaro ni Dagatan nga di mandatory kun way pugsanay ang paghatag sa nahisgutang mga amotan kon way ikatunol ang pamilya para sa nahisgutang mga kontribusyon. Giawhag sa DepEd superintentent ang mga ginikanan sa pagreport ngadto sa iyang buhatan kon adunay mga prinsipal, maestra nga mamugos sa ilang mga anak sa pagpa-amot bugti sa ilang grado. Balik-eskwela Gawas sa gilusad nga usa ka semana nga Brigada Eskwela, ang DepEd Cebu City nitukod usab og “Oplan Balik Eskwela Aksyon Center” nga maoy moatiman sa mga tinun-an nga adunay problema sa ilang enrollment. Matod pa ni Dagatan nga adunay magtutudlo nga gidestino sa matag eskwelahan nga maoy moatiman sa problema hilabi na kadtong mga tinun-an nga transferee nga way dokumento. Kon di madala sa maestra, ang prinsipal maoy adunay katapusang hukom sa paghatag og conditional enrollment diin bukas ang ilang sentro karong Mayo 29 hangtod Hunyo 16 diin ang klase magsugod Hunyo 5.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 16, 2017.

