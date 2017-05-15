Igsuon sa kanhi opisyal nasikop sa raid sa pulis

MANGHOD ni kanhi Interior and Local Government undersecretary Lito Ruiz nga si Danilo “Tata” Ruiz, 55, nakuhaan og armas ug drugas sa ronda sa kapulisan sa ba­lay niini kagahapon sa alas 5:55 sa buntag sa Brgy. Ta­bunok, Talisay City. Si Ruiz gironda sa hiniusang puwersa pinanguluhan ni Supt. Joie Yap, Jr., hepe sa Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) sa Cebu Provincial Police Office, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC), Regional Special Operations Gruop (RSOG7), Provincial Drugs Enforcement Unit, ug Talisay Police Station. Si Lito, sa iyang Facebook post human masayod sa pagkasikop sa iyang igsuon, niingon nga di siya manginlabot. Iya usab nga gitataw nga bisan sila managsuon, managlahi silang duha. Ang mga pulis nagdalag search warrant nga giisyu ni Judge Jerry Dicdican, sa Regional Trial Court(RTC7)Branch 25 sa dakbayan sa Danao, kabahin sa paghupot ni Ruiz og tag as nga armas ug explosives. Nakuha sa balay ni Ruiz ang usa ka 9mm pistol, mga magazine nga puno sa daghang mga bala ug nagkada-iyang mga bala sa armas, mga cell phone ug mga gamit sa pagsuyop og drugas, lima ka dagkong putos sa shabu nga motimbang og 15 gramos nga mobalor og P270,000. Lakip sa gidala sa kapulisan ang usa ka Honda Civic (YDY ) 286 nga gipanag-iya sa usa kapulis nga nabutang karon sa Provincial Holding Admin Unit human nalambigit sa drugas, mga listahan sa mga ngalan sa mga drug personality nga dunay dagkong balor sa kwarta, mga trasaction sa kwarta ingon man drugas nga gipang bayran ug gipang-order. Ang pagpatuman sa warrant gisaksihan sa kapuyo ni Ruiz nga si Lovely Jane Rosalita, 28, ug mga opisyal sa Barangay Tabunok. Si Sr. Insp. Nazarino Emia, deputy chief sa PIB-CPPO nga nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu, nagkanayon nga si Ruiz usa sa mga high value target. Si Ruiz, usa sa mga sinaligan sa bigtime druglord nga si Steve Go, kinsa nabilanggo sa jail sa Maghaway. Si Ruiz nga nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu niangkon nga siyay tigdawatan sa P60,000 nga payola nga gihatag ni Go. Ang P5,000 suhol ni Go kaniya samtang ang P55,000 ideposito sa money transfer alang sa usa ka tawo nga naa sa gobiyerno. GPL, dugang taho ni FVQ

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 16, 2017.

