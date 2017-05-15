Molayat unta sa Mactan-Mandaue bridge nasanta

NASIKOP sa kapulisan ang 44 anyos nga giingong nagumon sa ilegal nga drugas nga molayat unta sa unang Mandaue-Mactan bridge uban sa iyang upat ka tuig nga anak sa iyang kapuyo kahagpon sa kaadlawon. Si P/CInsp. Wilbert Parilla, Mandaue City Police Station 5 chief, niila sa suspek nga si Jason Cuizon. “Nasobraan siya sa kasabog. Naa daw naggukod niya nga gusto mopatay,” matod ni Parilla sa Sun.Star Cebu. Usa ka residente duol sa dapit maoy nakakita sa lalaki ug gisanta kini uban sa pagbira sa bata. / Sun.Star Cebu

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

