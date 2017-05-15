Negosyante gipusil tungod sa pangabubho

SELOS maoy gitumbok nga motibo sa pagpusil sa usa ka 48 anyos nga negosyante nga si Joel Chan sud mismo sa iyang car wash sa Sacris Road Extension, Brgy. Casuntingan, dakbayan sa Mandaue niadtong Mayo 11. Kini maoy gipahibawo ni PSSupt. Roberto Alanas sa dihang nahinabi sa mga tigbalita kagahapon. Ang suspek sa pagpusil ni Chan boluntaryong nitahan sa Sibonga Police Station niadtong Dominggo sa gabii. “Sa tanang rason gud nga molakaw akong asawa, mouli ug tig dis-oras unya maka inom. Ang iyang mga pasangil nga iyang kuyog iyang amo, Sir, niya. Akong nasuk-an pag-ayo nganong iyang gipapuyo ang akong asawa didto sa iyang opisina gumikan kuno kay aron kuno palikayon nako,” matod ni Elven Estrera, 30s, suspek, sa dihang gikuhaan og habig.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 16, 2017.

