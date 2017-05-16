12 ka kompaniya gikiha sa SSS

ADUNA’Y 12 ka kaso ang nag-ung-ong karon sa korte batok sa mga employer sa Sugbo nga pakyas pag-remit sa binuwan nga kontribusyon alang sa Social Security System (SSS). Kining 12, alang lang sa tibuok lalawigan sa Sugbo. Matod sa tigpamaba sa SSS Cebu City Branch nga si Melvyn Desuyo nga tungod kay nakaung-ong pa kini nga mga kaso sa korte, di sila makahatag sa pangan mismo sa kompaniya. Sagad sa nakalapas sa balaod o ang wala pag-remit sa kontribusyon sa empleyado niini mao ang mga sector sa security agency, manpower agency, schools ug usa ka funeral parlor. Dugang ni Desuyo nga usa pud kining underpayment o kuwang nga pagbayad sa kontribusyon nga rason nga nipasaka sila og kaso. Dugang ni Desuyo nga kon aduna’y problema ang employer sa kontribusyon sa iyang empleyado, magpahibawo kini aron di na moabot sa kasohay sa korte. Ubos sa Republic Act 8282 kun Social Security Law, obligado nga mo-remit ang pampribado nga kompaniya og kontribusyon alang sa iyang empleyado matag buwan ngadto sa SSS.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 17, 2017.

