3 gidudahang kawatan nasikop, nakuhaan usab sila og drugas

TULO ka gikatahapang mga kawatan nasikop sa kapulisan ug nasakmit ang si­yam ka mga pakite sa gi­tuohang shabu atol sa o­perasyon sa New Public Market, Barangay Lagtang, dakbayan sa Talisay niadtong Lunes sa gabii. Silang SPO2 Cecilio Miñoza ug PO3 Jason Del Campo nagpahigayon og imbestigasyon kabahin sa pagpangawat human nisumbong ang biktima nga si Thelma Daruca, 52, biyuda, ilawom sa flyover sa Barangay Tabunok. Gipangita nila ni Miñoza ang mga suspek nga niresulta sa pagkasikop nila ni Khlark Dhave Villaver, 18; ug Edmund Repunte, 18, mga residente sa Sitio Rattan, Barangay Tangke. Silang duha nakuhaan og tagsa-tagsa ka mga pakite nga gituohang shabu. Gidakop usab si Andel Ca­bo, 42, minyo, taga Sitio Luna, Barangay Lagtang, nga usa sa gidudahang kawatan. Siya nakuhaan og pito ka mga pakite nga gitu-ohang shabu. Ang siyam ka mga pakete gidala sa PNP Crime Laboratory 7 ug kini gibana-bana nga moabot og 12 ka gramo nga nagkantidad og P132,160. Greshele Mamac, CNU Intern

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 17, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.