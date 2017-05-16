Electrical circuit gitumbok nga hinungdan sa sunog sa Lahug

ELECTRICAL short circuit ang gitan-aw nga sinugdanan sa sunog nga miigo sa Justice st., Golden Ville Subdivision, La Guerta, Barangay Lahug, dakbayan sa Sugbo niadtong Lunes sa gabii. Ang alarma nga first level nadawat mga alas 9:02 sa gabii ug nakontrolar kini mga alas 9:19 na sa gabii. Ang nasunog mao ang ground floor sa balay ni Jasmine Tajo. Matod ni SFO3 Pier Angelo Abellana, chief investigator sa Cebu City Fire Department, nga ang kayo nakita sa mga silingan dapit sa kusina. Dali kining nakakuyanap apan wa makaabot sa basement. Duol sa outlet Subay sa ilang pakisusi, ang kayo duol sa electrical outlet sa kusina. Sa wa pa ang sunog, nagbunok ang uwan. “Posible nga after sa uwan, may tubig nga misubay sa linya sa kuryente hinungdan nga mi-short circuit ug nimugna og kayo,” matod ni Abellana. Wa makaapektar sa mga silingan ang sunog kay adunay firewall ug mga koral ang mga silingan. Ang kabomberohan niba­na-bana nga mokabat sa P150,000 ang danyos sa sunog ug way gikataho nga naangol okaha nakalas nga kinabuhi sa naasoyng insidente.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 17, 2017.

