Intensive relapse program gipahigayon

GISUGDAN na sa pagpaubos sa subsob nga subling drug rehabilitation ang mga drug surrenderer sa siyam ka mga barangay nga una nang gideklarar nga drug cleared. Ang naasoyng mga tawo po­sitibo sa kinalit nga drug test nga gihimo sa Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO). Matod ni CPADAO executive director Ivy Meca nga ang intensive relapse program usa ka pinahaum nga paagi sa rehabilitation alang sa mga tawo nga nihunong na unta sa pagamit og drugas apan nibalik na usab sa dautang bisyo. Gipasabot ni Meca nga mas kuti na usab kini kay kinahanglang ubanon sa mga drug surrenderer sa session ang mga sakop sa ilang pamilya. Dugang sa CPADAO nga mao kini ang ilang tabang ngadto sa mga barangay, kansang mga drug surrenderer nipositibo sa drug test aron usab di sila hingpit nga matangtang sa listahan sa mga drug-cleared barangay sa probinsiya. Una nang gipadalhan og notisya sa oversight committee sa drug-clearing program sa Probinsiya ang mga barangay aron matagad nila sa labing dali nga panahon ang isyu sa mga surrenderer nga nagpositibo sa drug test.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 17, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.