Mag-agaw sikop sa drug operation
MAG-AGAW nga giingong mga bigtime pusher nakuhaag dul-an sa P500,000 nga balor sa shabu atol sa buy bust operation sa miaging gabii sa Barangay Luz, dakbayan sa Sugbo.
Ang mga suspek mao sila si Bronson Abatayo, 30, ulitawo ug ig-agaw nga si Loue Dela Rosa, 27, ulitawo, pulos nagpuyo sa nahisgutang lugar.
Si Leah Albiar, tigpamaba sa PDEA 7, nibutyag nga ang manag-agaw nga pusher duha ka semana nilang gi-monitor.
Nipalit ang ilang mga ahente og usa ka bultong shabu nga mobalor og P15,000 gamit ang boddle money. Dihang nibaligya, nasikop sila ug nakuhaag lain pang mga binulto sa shabu mitimbang tanan og 125 gramos nga mobalor og P425,000.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 17, 2017.
