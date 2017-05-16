Mag-agaw sikop sa drug operation

MAG-AGAW nga giingong mga big­time pusher nakuhaag dul-an sa P500,000 nga balor sa shabu atol sa buy bust ope­ra­tion sa miaging gabii sa Ba­ra­ngay Luz, dakbayan sa Sugbo. Ang mga suspek mao sila si Bronson Abatayo, 30, ulitawo ug ig-agaw nga si Loue Dela Rosa, 27, ulitawo, pulos nagpuyo sa nahisgutang lugar. Si Leah Albiar, tigpamaba sa PDEA 7, nibutyag nga ang manag-agaw nga pusher duha ka semana nilang gi-monitor. Nipalit ang ilang mga ahente og usa ka bultong shabu nga mo­balor og P15,000 gamit ang boddle money. Dihang niba­lig­ya, nasikop sila ug nakuha­ag lain pang mga binulto sa shabu mitimbang tanan og 125 gramos nga mobalor og P425,000.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 17, 2017.

