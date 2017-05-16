Negusyong tubig pantalya

GAWAS sa tubig nga gibaligya ni Rosilyn Wahing–Daño, alyas Elen, namaligya sab siya og shabu nga niresulta sa iyang pagkasikop kagahapon sa kadlawon. Balor og P1.8 milyones ang shabu nga nakuha sa City Intelligence Branch sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office nga adunay gibug-aton nga 155 grams. Gawas kang Daño, 32, laing upat ka mga tawo ang na-apil sa dinakpanay sa dihang nadungan sa pulis nga nagpaka aron-ingnon nga buyer sa pagpamalit og stock nga shabu kagahapon sa kadlawon sa Sityo Kagudoy, barangay Basak. Giila ni Sr.Insp. Joey Bicoy si Daño nga nalakip sa watchlist ug gitutokan kay dinagko ang mabaligya nga drugs. Iyang bana nga si Junior Daño nabilanggo niadtong 2013 sa samang kaso.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 17, 2017.

