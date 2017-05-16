Uber nga motor gilusad sa Sugbo

GIHANGOP ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña ang bag-ong gilu­sad sa Uber Technolo­gy Inc., ang UberMoto, kun Uber­mo­torcyles diin ma­kapa­ma­sahero sama sa Ubercar sa lainlaing parte sa Sugbo.

Apan ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Manila niingon nga illegal ang matang sa transportasyon.

“Anyone rendering this form of transport service without authority from the Board shall be considered “colorum” and will be apprehended,” tipik sa post sa LTFRB Citizen Enforcer page nga gidumala sa entral office.

Apan si Osmeña nagkanayon nga nakauyon siya sa konsepto sa UberMoto ug sa Ubercar sanglit kinahanglan usab nga suwayan ang mga bag-ong pamaagi ug kon mosalir maayo, apan kon dili angay kining hunongon.

“LTFRB has no jurisdiction over this (UberMoto). If you want to have a motorcycle franchise, do you go to LTFRB? No. It’s Cebu City Government (who regulates),” pasabot ni Osmeña atol sa press conference kagahapon.

Gipadayag sa mayor nga ang iyang gibuhat para sa kaayuhan sa katawhan sanglit iyang nakita ang kamahinungdanon sa maong matang sa transportasyon hilabi na nga huot ang trapik sa Siyudad ug wa pay mass transport system.

“If it's not perfectly legal, then we will make it legal,” dugang niya. Ang UberMoto unang gilusad sa Thailand ug karon gidala sa Cebu.

Reaksyon

Dunay nihangop ug nisupak nga mga habalhabal drayber niini.

Si Renato Abella 42, taga Oppra Kalunasan, nisupak sa maong paagi sa pagpamasahero sanglit siya nabalaka nga mapasmo ang iyang pamilya kon way pasahero nga mosakay gamit ang application sa Uber.

Mas pabor siya sa pagbahas­ba­has aron mangita og pasahero.

Apan sila si Rolly Espantaleon, 38, taga Sudlon Lahug, lider sa Palawan Chapter, Bienvenido Wilson Aventurado 57, lider sa tanan grupo sa habal-habal draybers sa Lahug ug Ronald Sabal, 34, residente sa Barangay Malubog, pulos uyon sa UberMoto sanglit ang pasahero maoy mangita kanila inay silay maghuwat nga moabot ang pasahero.

Ilang gihulagway nga dako sila og kita sa maong paagi.

Pabor usab kini sa mga lisensyado nga drayber ug rehistrado ang ilang motorsiklo sanglit ilang gihulagway nga adunay mga namasahero nga way lisensiya.

Apan managsama ang ilang baruganan nga ang ilang gibuhat seryuso sila sa ilang panginabuhi sanglit kini ang nagpakaon sa ilang pamilya. dugang taho ni Blessie Carmel Mae Midel CNU Intern