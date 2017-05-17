Drug test rekisitos na sa mga estudyante: CHED

MAMAHIMO na unya nga rekisito sa pagtungha sa kolehiyo ang resulta sa drug test subay sa lakang sa Commission On Higher Education (CHED) nga himuon kining requirement alang sa mga incoming ug continuing students sa tanang Higher Education Institution (HEIs). Subay niini, aduna’y national public consultation sa proposed draft policies, guidelines and procedures karong Mayo 31 sa kaulohan. Matod ni CHED 7 Regional Director Freddie Bernal nga kagahapon lang niya nadawat ang imbetasyon gikan sa ilang Central Office. Alang sa Central Visayas aduna’y 17 ka partisipante nga gigahinan sa national office diin lakip niini ang CHED director, CHEDRO coordinator ug tagsa ka representante sa pili nga mga HEIs. Ang maong lakang agi gihapon kini’g suporta sa kampanya sa gobyerno batok illegal nga drugas. Dugang ni Bernal nga tan­yag karon nga ilakip sa require­ments sa pag-enroll kining drug test alang sa freshmen ug sa padayon nga nagtunghan sa kolehiyo. Apan tungod kay sunod buwan na ang sugod sa klase alang sa umaabot nga school year, posible nga di pa kini mapatuman. Human sa maong national public consultation, posible usab nga regional na kini nga buhaton agi’g pagpahibaw sa ubang tunghaan nga di malakip sa pilion karong umaabot Mayo 31 sa CHED. Uyon usab si Bernal nga aduna’y random drug testing sa mga magtutudlo sa kolehiyo ingon man sa mga kawani sa CHED 7. “Teachers, including CHED officials, I would recommend that for drug testing. Hindi compulsory, mandatory. Kailangan role modeling ang atin.”

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 18, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.