Mga napildi nga kaalyado hataga'g puwesto: Tomas

HATAGAN ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña og mga posisyon sa Cebu City Government ang iyang mga kandidato apan kadto rang adunay dakong ikatampo sa iyang pagdumala sa siyudad.

Kini human nilabay na ang one year ban sa pag-appoint sa mga kandidato nga nangapildi atol sa eleksyon apan kinahanglan pa niya kining estoryahon og tagsatagsa.

“I have to discuss these things individually. Not all of them, it depends if they can be useful to the city. I know some of them can,” matod sa mayor.

Sigurado nang makahupot og posisyon mao si Garry Lao, kinsa konsehal sa Barangay Tejero apan gikatakda nga moluwat sa iyang katungdanan lakip na ang iyang pagkasakop sa media aron pamunoan ang City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap).

Sa susamang direksyon, si Malou Tabar, konsehal sa Barangay Banilad, moluwat usab sa iyang katungdanan aron maoy modala Cebu City Tourism Commission.

Sila si kanhi konsehal Nida Cabrera ug Alvin Dizon daan nang gihatagan og katungdanan ni Osmeña apan wa sila magdawat og sweldo gikan sa syudad.

Sa south district, silang Kapitan Victor Buendia sa La­bangon, Konsehal Ann Vestil sa Barangay Mambaling posibleng dili itudlo ni Osmeña sanglit magpapili sila kon adunay mahitabo nga eleksyon sa barangay samtang wala pa matino sila si Bonel Balingit, Allian Goliath Nacorda, Danilo Pacaña ug Randy Navarro.