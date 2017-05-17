P600 milyones nga gahin alang sa libring eskuwela sa Central Visayas

KAPIN sa P600 milyones ang gigahin sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED) alang sa Central Visa­yas subay niining libreng tuition o kining P8 bil­yones nga Higher Education Support Fund (HESF) alang sa State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) tibuok nasod. Sa labing unang higayon sa nasod, libre nga tuition ang mapahimuslan sa mga tinun-an nga anaa magtungha sa pampubliko nga unibersidad ug kolehiyo sugod karong abli sa klase. Sa lista nga gipresentar ni CHED 7 Regional Director Dr. Freddie Bernal sa tigbalita kagahapon, aduna’y P379 milyones ang gigahin alang sa Cebu Technological University; P33M sa Cebu Normal University; P50M sa Bohol Island State University; P130M alang sa Negros Oriental State University; ug P7M alang sa Siquijor State College. Pasabot ni Bernal nga gikan sa eskwelahan ang basehan sa maong pundo diin base usab kini sa history sa ilang mga tinun-an nga ma­mahimong makapahimulos sa libre nga tuition. “Nag-submit ang bawat state college or university kung magkano ang na-dederive na nila out of tuition at yun ang pinunuan nitong general appropriation fund of 2017,” matod ni Bernal. Base sa guidelines sa CHED ug Department of Budget and Management (DBM), mahatagan og libreng tuition ang nagtungha sa SUCs nga benepisyaryo sa Student Financial Assistance Program (StuFAPs). Ikaduha niini ang graduating students nga aduna na la’y usa ka semester nga nahabilin bisan pila pa ang household per capita income niini. Kining graduating students nga aduna’y usa ka academic year remaining bisan pila pa ang household per capita income. Mga dili graduating nga ang panimalay ubos sa 4Ps Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, dili lakip sa 4Ps apan nalakip sa Listahan sa 2.0 ug uban pa.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 18, 2017.

