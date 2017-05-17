Ubang transport group di moapil sa transport strike sa Lunes

LAING hugpong sa mga dri­ver ug operator sa pampublikong mga sakyanan di mosalmot sa hugon-hugon nga transport strike karong Lunes nga pasiugdahan sa Pagkakaisa ng Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Alang kanila, ang transport strike di maoy solusyon aron mapugngan ang transport modernization program nga ipatuman sa kagamhanan. Matod pa ni Romeo Armamento, chairman sa National Confideration of Transport Workers Union (TWU), nga dako silang uyon sa plano sa gobyerno nga i-phase out ang daan nga mga unit sa de pasaheroan nga mga sakyanan sa nasud. Giangkon ni Armamento nga adunay mga units nga di na angay padaganon tungod sa kadugay na niini ug mabutang sa peligro ang mga sumasakay. Tipik sa lakang sa gobyerno nga tabangan ang mga operator sa de pasaheroan nga sakyanan nga makapangita og financial institution aron kautangan og puhunan aron makapalit og bag-ong sakyanan pinaagi sa ubos nga interest. Kung mapatuman na ang modernisasyon sa mga sakyanan, mamahimo na nga tag pito ka tuig ang renewal sa mga franchise, matod ni Armamento. ‘Padung man gyud ta ana nga bag-ohon ang mga unit. Part man na sa ato negosyo nga mopohunan gyud ta og bag-ong unit,” dugang ni Armamento. Gipa-abot usab nila ni Armamento ang official design sa mgaPUJ aron masayran kon asa nga habig ang pultahan, ang gidak-on sa PUJ, kolor ug uban pa.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 18, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.