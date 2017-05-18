64-anyos nanay gisumbag-patay
PATAY ang 64 anyos nga inahan human gisumbag sa kutokuto sa anak nga gidudahan nga nabuang tungod sa gidiling drugas.
Ang biktima mao si Generosa Abastas, 64, ug biyuda.
Ang insidente nahitabo sa ilang dapit sa Sityo Angay-angay, Barangay To-ong, siyudad sa Sugbo pasado alas 4:00 sa miaging hapon.
Gitumbok nga nakapatay mao si Alexander Abastas, hingkod ang panuigon ug estambay.
Sumala ni SPO2 Romel Bancog sa Homicide Section, ang biktima gipukaw sa suspek aron pakuhaon og tubig apan wa dayon makamata ang tiguwang hinungdan sa kasuko sa anak nga gituhoang adik.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.
