Kanhi pulis gitipi

NAMATAY ang kanhi pulis human gipusil sa makadaghang higayon sa wa pa mailhing mga killer nga nag-angkasay sa motorsiklo sa may Babag II, dakbayan sa Lapu-lapu mga pasado alas 4 sa hapon niadtong Miyerkules. Ang biktima giila nga Eligio Mantilla, 57, residente sa Brgy. Bangbang, Cordova. Dead-on-arrival na ang biktima sa diha dihang naila kining gidala sa tambalanan. Siya nakaangkon og tulo ka mga samad pinusilan sa ulo ug buko-buko nga maoy hinungdan sa kamatayon niini. Matod ni SPO1 Luisito Ernie sa homicide section sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) nga dumot maoy ilang gitan-aw nga motibo sa pagpamusil. Ang impormasyon nga nakuha sa Homicide Section nga nakadawat silag taho nga si Mantilla nihatag og tip ngadto sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) ug may nasikop nga tawo sa ilang dapit nga nakuhaan og armas. Nidagan usab pagka-kapitan sa barangay niadto apan napildi kini sa kaatbang samtang ang asawa niini nagsilbi nga konsehal sa ilang barangay.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

