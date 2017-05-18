Konsehal Tumulak uyon sa drug test sa mga kawani, tinun-an sa DepEd

DAKONG uyon, si Councilor Dave Tumulak, Chairman sa Committee on Public Order and Safety sa tinguha sa Department of Education nga pagpahigayon og random drug test sa mga magtutudlo sa elementarya ug sekondarya. Dakong uyon usab ang konsehal nga lakip ang mga tinun-an sa sekondarya ipaubos sa drug test. Gawas kang Tumulak, su­portado usab kini Cebu Ci­ty Mayor Tomas Osmeña, kin­sa andam man ang siyudad nga mogasto alang sa ma­ong plano sa kalihim sa Edukasyon.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.