Konsehal Tumulak uyon sa drug test sa mga kawani, tinun-an sa DepEd
DAKONG uyon, si Councilor Dave Tumulak, Chairman sa Committee on Public Order and Safety sa tinguha sa Department of Education nga pagpahigayon og random drug test sa mga magtutudlo sa elementarya ug sekondarya.
Dakong uyon usab ang konsehal nga lakip ang mga tinun-an sa sekondarya ipaubos sa drug test.
Gawas kang Tumulak, suportado usab kini Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, kinsa andam man ang siyudad nga mogasto alang sa maong plano sa kalihim sa Edukasyon.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.
