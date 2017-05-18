Konsultasyon sa online booking sa habalhabal

USA ka orientation ug konsultasyon ang gipahigayon sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo subay niining plano nga himuon nang app-based o online booking system ang operasyon sa habalhabal sa dakbayan. Ang kalihokan gitambungan sa mga opis­yal sa Uber Mo­to, Grab Express, Angkas Profession Motor Taxi ug sa mga habalhabal drivers. Sa konsultasyon, ang mga opisyal sa application-based transportation network mipasabot sa mga habal-habal drivers kon unsaon pagrehistro ngadto nila lakip na sab ang mga benepisyo nga ilang makuha. Ug hayan maglibog kining mga habal-habal drivers sa siyudad sa Sugbo kon asa sila magparehistro human ang Uber Moto, Grab Express, ug Angkas Profession Motor Taxi dunay ilang pa­maagi sa pagrehistro ug ang mga benepisyo nga mahimong makuha. Ang Grab Express dili kom­petensiya sa Uber Moto ug Angkas Profession Motor Taxi sanglit deliveries ang serbisyo o dili pasahero ang isakay, kadtong ipadala nga importanteng dokumento sud sa Metro Cebu. Aduna’y mga gikonsiderar kon unsa nga butang ang mahimo ra nga i-deliver ug hugot nilang gidili kining mga kontrabando ug ilegal nga drugas.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

