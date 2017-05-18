Konsultasyon sa online booking sa habalhabal | SunStar

Konsultasyon sa online booking sa habalhabal

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Konsultasyon sa online booking sa habalhabal

Thursday, May 18, 2017
Ni
Herty B. Lopez

USA ka orientation ug konsultasyon ang gipahigayon sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo subay niining plano nga himuon nang app-based o online booking system ang operasyon sa habalhabal sa dakbayan. 

Ang kalihokan gitambungan sa  mga opis­yal sa Uber Mo­to, Grab Express, Angkas Profession Motor Taxi ug sa mga habalhabal drivers.

Sa konsultasyon, ang mga opisyal sa application-based transportation network mipasabot sa mga habal-habal drivers kon unsaon pagrehistro ngadto nila lakip na sab ang mga benepisyo nga ilang makuha. 

Ug hayan maglibog kining mga habal-habal drivers sa siyudad sa Sugbo kon asa sila magparehistro human ang Uber Moto, Grab Express, ug Angkas Profession Motor Taxi dunay ilang pa­maagi sa pagrehistro ug ang mga benepisyo nga mahimong makuha.

Ang Grab Express dili kom­petensiya sa Uber Moto ug Angkas Profession Motor Taxi sanglit deliveries ang serbisyo o dili pasahero ang isakay, kadtong ipadala nga importanteng dokumento sud sa Metro Cebu.

Aduna’y mga gikonsiderar kon unsa nga butang ang mahimo ra nga i-deliver ug hugot nilang gidili kining mga kontrabando ug ilegal nga drugas.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.

View Comments