Manindahay sa Tabunok mipapili ni Gullas

GIPAPILI si Mayor Eduardo Gullas sa mga manindahay sa Tabunok: mopirma og kasabotan tali kanila o dili sila mamahawa sa ilang puwesto nga moresulta sa pagkahunong sa katukoran sa phase-2 nga mokantidad og P98 milyones? Tungog niini, hayan nga makasugat og dakong suliran ang kontraktor ug ang Talisay City Hall kon magmagahi ga­yod ang mga mamindahay sa pagpabalhin. Ang mga manindahay mihulagway ni Gullas nga walay kalainan sa kanhi mayor Johnny delos Reyes nga ilang gihulagway nga paling-paling ang baruganan. Si Flor Cabusas, PIO sa grupo sa manindahay, nibutyag nga nawala na gyud ang ilang pagsalig sa mayor tungod sa iyang usab-usab nga desisyon. Matod ni Cabusas nga klaro sa ilang gisabotan nga kon mahuman ang phase-1 mobalik gyud dayon ang mga naapektohang manindahay. Kon sugdan ang phase 2 kadto na usab nga maapektohan nga manindahay ang ipuli sa temporary stall. Apan si Gullas mihimakak nga nagsabot sila nga ukopahan dayon ang phase 1 kon mahuman tungod sa iyang gisaad nga way manin­dahay nga malayo sa Tabunok. Nalangan ang pagbalhin tungod sa padayun pag-umol ang Talisay Investment Economic Plan (TIEP) nga moila sa okupante.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

