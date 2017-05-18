Manindahay sa Tabunok mipapili ni Gullas
GIPAPILI si Mayor Eduardo Gullas sa mga manindahay sa Tabunok: mopirma og kasabotan tali kanila o dili sila mamahawa sa ilang puwesto nga moresulta sa pagkahunong sa katukoran sa phase-2 nga mokantidad og P98 milyones?
Tungog niini, hayan nga makasugat og dakong suliran ang kontraktor ug ang Talisay City Hall kon magmagahi gayod ang mga mamindahay sa pagpabalhin.
Ang mga manindahay mihulagway ni Gullas nga walay kalainan sa kanhi mayor Johnny delos Reyes nga ilang gihulagway nga paling-paling ang baruganan.
Si Flor Cabusas, PIO sa grupo sa manindahay, nibutyag nga nawala na gyud ang ilang pagsalig sa mayor tungod sa iyang usab-usab nga desisyon.
Matod ni Cabusas nga klaro sa ilang gisabotan nga kon mahuman ang phase-1 mobalik gyud dayon ang mga naapektohang manindahay.
Kon sugdan ang phase 2 kadto na usab nga maapektohan nga manindahay ang ipuli sa temporary stall.
Apan si Gullas mihimakak nga nagsabot sila nga ukopahan dayon ang phase 1 kon mahuman tungod sa iyang gisaad nga way manindahay nga malayo sa Tabunok.
Nalangan ang pagbalhin tungod sa padayun pag-umol ang Talisay Investment Economic Plan (TIEP) nga moila sa okupante.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!