Ordinansa maoy sundon sa Mandaue

DI mominos sa 20 ka mga drayber na ang nasita sa Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) nga nilapas sa anti-distracted driving ordinance sa dakbayan human giaprobahan sa konseho sa milabayng tuig. Matod ni Glenn Antigua nga bisan nagpasar og sumamang balaud ang Kongreso apan, ang ipatuman sa TEAM mao ang ordinansa sa dakbayan. “Sa pagkakaron ang atong sundon kay ang sa local ordinance kay di man ta deputized sa national law. Unless i-deputize tas LTO nya naa tay TOP, mo- implement gyud ta sa national laws. Mahimong local ug national law atong i-implement,” ni Antigua sa dihang nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu kagahapon. Ang ordinasa no. 14-2016-1118 kun An Ordinance Defining and Penalizing Distracted Driving gi-aprobahan sa ikatulo ug katapusang pagbasa niini sa dakbayan Septiyembre sa mila­bayng tuig ug kini hingpit nga gi-aprobahan ni Mayor Luigi Quisumbing sa milabayng Oktubre.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.