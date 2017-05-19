16 kalapasan sa contractor

DI mominos 16 ka mga kakulangan ang nakaplagan sa Department of Labor and Employment sa contractor sa gitukod nga edipisyo sa Lite Shipping sa dan M.J. Cuenco human nahugno ang scaffolding niadtong Huwebes sa kaadlawon. Sa giisyu nga stoppage order sa Dole 7 batok sa Devlarn Ventures and Development Corp., ug Lite Properties, kini nagmando sa pagpaundang sa pagtrabaho ug dili libkason ang kamandoan hangtod dili mausab sa contractor ang mga nahimo nga kalapasan.Si Dole 7 assistant regional director Cyril Ticao niingon nga pito ka kakulangan sa General Labor Standards ug siyam sa Occupational Safety and Health Standards ang ilang nakaplagan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

