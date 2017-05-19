2 ka kurso sa MCC wagtangon

DUHA ka mga kurso ang wagtangon na sa Mandaue City College (MCC) nunot sa kapakyas niini paghatag og saktong pasilidad nga base sa memorandum sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Sa Board Resolution No. 28- 2017, ang MCC Board of Trustees di na unya motanyag sa kursong Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Res­taurant Management (BSHRMO) ug Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management (BSTM) epektibo sugod school year 2017- 2018.

"The decision was arrived at by the Board of the City College because the school cannot provide the adequate facilities for the courses, in accordance with the memorandum from CHED," sumala sa board resolution.

Di mominos sa 28 ka mga fourth year ug graduating students sa MCC ang maapektuhan sa pagwagtang sa duha ka mga kurso.

Gitataw sa administrasyon sa tunghaan nga ang kamahal sa paghimo sa pasilidad aron matuman ang CHED memorandum ang maoy hinungdan nga ilang hunungon ang pagtanyag sa duha ka kurso.

"The termination of the courses offering for BSHRM and BSSTM is the most feasible option available," dugang pa sa resolusyon.

Kini maoy nakaaghat sa MCC Board of Directors sa paghangyo ni Mayor Luigi Quisumbing nga mogahn og abag-pinansyal sa apektadong mga tinun-an.

Si Konsehal Nilo Seno, chair­man sa komitiba sa laws and ordinances, niingon nga way Babag sa paghatag og abag pinansyal sang­lit makatabang man kini sa pagbalhin sa mga tinun-an ngadto sa mga accredited nga tunghaan nga nagtanyag ug BSHRM ug BTSM nga kurso.

Sa milabayng sisyon sa konseho niadtong Miyerkules, gi-otorisar sa konseho si Ma­yor Luigi Quisumbing sa paghatag ug tabang-pinansyal sa mga apektadong tinun-an nga mokabat ngadto sa P300,000.

"Since there would be at least 28 students of the City College that would be affected by the termination of the course offering, it would be appropriate for the city to at least extend financial assistance to them," matod ni Seno.

Ang P300 mil nga pundo kuhaon unya sa General Fund/Non-Office; Donations/Financial assistance.

Bugtong ang MCC ang bugtong CHED accredited nga tunghaan sa dakbayan, taliwala sa miaging kontrobers­yal sa pagkatukod niini.

Kini natukod pinaagi sa ordinansa no. 10-2005-324A nga giaprobahan sa Sangguniang Panlungsod niadtong Septembre 2005.