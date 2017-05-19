37-anyos nga lalaki gidunggab sa bayaw, patay

IGSUON nga apil sa away magtiayon, gidunggab-pa­tay sa Balud, lungsod sa San Fernando niadtong Huwebes sa hapon. Ang biktima nga dead-on-arrival (DOA) sa ospi­tal sa lungsod sa mao si William Son Angga, 37, molupyo sa naasoy nga dapit, tungod sa grabeng samad nga dinunggaban sa tiyan niini. Sa imbestigasyon sa kapolisan, ang suspek nga si Nizalde Plarizan, Jr., 37, niadto sa balay sa biktima para ipakita sa iyang asawa nga si Mabeth Angga, kinsa igsuon sa biktima, bahin sa usa ka text message para sa usa ka tomboy. Apan kalit nga gisumbag ni Plarizan ang yang asawa sa nawong. Ang biktima wala makaantos sa gihimo sa bayaw ngadto sa iyang hanghod nga babaye busa nilaban kini. Ug taliwa sa kainit sa away, wala mahibaw-i nga ang suspek dunay dala nga usa ka kitchen knife ug kini ang gigamit pagdunggab sa biktima sa tiyan. Sa pagkakaron, gipangita na ang suspek nga nakasibat human sa hitabo. Samtang, wala pa matino sa kapulisan ang unod sa text mesage nga hinungdan sa kalit nga lalis magtiayon. Blessie Carmel Mae Midel, CNU Intern

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

