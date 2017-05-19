Amahan mitigbas sa anak

CORTES, BOHOL - Frustrated parricide ang kasong gipasaka batok sa usa ka amahan human giingong giunay pagtigbas ang 5-anyos niyang anak nga babaye didto sa ilang balay didto sa Brgy. San Roque, lungsod sa Cortes niadtong milabayng adlaw. Giila suspek nga si Rodelo Tacmo nga giingong nahubog higayona samtang ang biktima giila nga si Lidelyn Tacmo. Sa pakisusi sa kapulisan, nasayran nga naglalis ang amahan ug inahan sa biktima niadtong higayona. Dihang misamot ka grabe ang panaglalis sa magtiayon, miduol ang biktima apan siya maoy napahungawan sa kalagot sa away.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

