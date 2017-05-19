Balaud sa Mega Cebu gilaumang maaprobahan

POSITIBO si Kong. Raul del Mar nga makalusot sa Ubos Bay Balauranan ang sugyot balaudnon alang sa katukoran sa Mega Cebu Development Authority sa dili pa matapos ang unang tuig sa Kongreso.

Ang representante sa unang distrito sa dakbayan sa Sugbo namahayag nga gumikan sa kooperasyon ug panaghiusa sa 10 ka mga kongresista sa Sugbo, dili sila maglisod pagpalabang sa House Bill No. 148 sa Ubos Bay Balauranan.

“As long as we stay together and no one will object, among the 10 congressmen, we can get it approve,” pahayag ni Del Mar, principal author sa balaudnon samtang co-authors ang 9 ka kongresista.

Apan dili siya makaseguro nga sama kapaspas ang pagpalabang sa balaudnon sa Kongreso inig abot sa Senado.

Atol sa tigom sa Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board kagahapon, si Del Mar nipahibawo nga ang balaudnon magkinahanglan na lang sa pagtugot sa committee on appropriations.

Siya nanghinaot nga maa­probahan kini sa dili pa ang Hunyo 30 kun ang pagtapos sa unang tuig sa Kongreso diin duha ngadto sa unom ka adlaw na lang ang nahabilin sa ilang session sa dili pa kini matuki sa hawanan sa Ubos Bay Balauranan.