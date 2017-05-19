Davide motambong sa hearing sa Kongreso sa 'hubo' isyu sa CPDRC

MOATUBANG sa committee on justice sa Ubos Bay Balauranan si Gobernador Hilario Davide III karong Mayo 23 sa gipatawag nga pagdungog sa mga isyu sa Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC). Ang gobernador nagtuo nga bahin kini sa resolusyon ni Cong. Gwen Garcia sa ikatulo nga distrito nga nag-privileged speech ug nag-awhag sa pag-imbestigar bahin sa pagkatap sa ginadili nga drugas sa provincial jail. Iyang isulti ang tinuod nga kahimtang sa CPDRC. “Ingnon nga naa gihapon mahitabo diha nga mga contraband nga masud, mao bitaw we are trying our best to clean that facility,” matod ni Davide. Posible niya iyagyag ang mga nahitabo sa prisohan sa panahon sa kanhi administrasyon ni Garcia. Apil sa gipatawag sila si Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño, Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble ug Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 Director Felimon Yogi Ruiz. Paubanon ni Davide si CPDRC acting warden Roberto Legaspi, ang hepe sa Civil Security Unit sa Kapitolyo. Ang hearing magsugod alas 9:30 sa buntag sa Batasang Pam­bansa. Sa suwat nga pirmado ni Atty. Rene Delorino, committee secretary, kini nidapit sa hingtungdan nga mga opisyal nga motambong sa pagdungog kay gusto masayran sa mga kongresista ang pagkatap sa drugas sa CPDRC ug pagpahubo sa PDEA 7 sa mga priso atol sa greyhound operation niadtong Marso 2016.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

