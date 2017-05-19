Mitahan sa Tokhang gidakop

CATBALOGAN CITY- Lalake nga mitahan sa Oplan Tokhang ang nadakpan kahuman mibalik sa pagbaligya og ilegal nga drugas. Giila ang suspek nga si Jimwil Ty, 36, taga Purok 3, Barangay Mercedes ning dakbayan. Si Ty nakuhaan og siyam ka pakite sa gituhoang shabu sa buy bust operation nga gipangulohan ni P/CInsp. Herbert Joey Grata, hepe sa City Drug Enforcement Team (CDET). Positibo ang tuyo sa kapulisan human napalitan sa usa ka poseur buyer ang suspek. Nasayran nga mitahan na kini sa Oplan Tokhang, apan na-monitor nga mibalik sa pagpamaligya og drugas.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

