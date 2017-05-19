'No sticker, no entry' sa CSBT

'NO sticker, no entry' ang hugot nga ipatuman sa Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) aron masiguro nga way kolorom nga bus makasulod sa terminal. Samtang, photo copy sa franchise ug rehistro ang rekisitos aron makakuha sa sticker. Mga sakop sa CSBT ang nangunay sa pagpanaud sa mga sticker. Sa milabayng buwan gisubmitir sa bus operators ang ilang mga kopya sa franchise sa bus nga manulod sa terminal. Ang lakang namugna human sa tigum uban sa mga bus operator pinangulohan ni Konsehal Julie Flores ug Gobernador Hilario Davide III nga gisaksihan ni Joey Herrera.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

