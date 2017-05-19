NPA managit alang sa ASG

NEGROS ORIENTAL - Gitumbok ni 79th Infantry Batallion (IB), Lt. Col. Roderick Garcia nga ang tumong sa mga sakop New People's Army (NPA) sa Guihulngan hayan mopahigayon kinig pagpangdagit ug ibaligya sa Abu Sayyaf Group ASG. Giangkon ni Garcia nga dunay mga taho nga nakigkunsabo ang Abu Sayyaf sa NPA ug ubang pundok sa mga kriminal aron mopahigayon sa pagpangdagit. Midugang ang opisyal nga di lang mga langyaw ang target sa pagpangdagit kun di bisan kinsa nga makabayad og ransom. Nawawagan siya sa katawhan nga motaho gilayon sa presensiya sa armadong mga tawo. FB

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

