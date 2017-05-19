P172 mil drugs nasakmit sa buy-bust sa Lapu

NIGINTANG lang og 50 minutos ang duha ka managlahing buy-bust operation nga gihimo sa Police Station 3, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office ug mokabat sa P172,000 nga kantidad sa druga ang ilang nasakmit. Labing uwahi nga operas­yon mao ang kagahapon sa 5:00 a.m. sud sa usa ka motel sa barangay Pajo sa maong dakbayan sa dihang nasignit sa mga operatiba ang subject sa ilang buy-bust nga si Romeo Halipot Arsolon Jr., 35, minyo nga mi-check in uban ni Gleezy Pinote Araneta, 27, dalaga nga pulos residente sa susamang barangay. Lakip na nga nadakpan si Noel Velayo Asperin alyas Wel, 33, way trabaho nga taga-barangay Gun-ob kinsa nagkadungan og palit og shabu sa poseur buyer niadtong higayona. Nasayran nga sa dihang gihimo ang transaction tali sa poseur buyer ngadto sa subject nga diha sa gawas nga bahin sa gi-abangan nga lawak kansang pultahan wa sirad-i. Dayag nga nakita sa nagpaka-aron ingnon nga buyer si Gleezy Araneta nga diha sa sud sa lawak nga nanganmdan sa paghingos og shabu nga nagyaka sa sawog.

Moabot sa 5 grams nga shabu ang nasakmit sa mga pulis gikan ni Arsolon nga gibana-bana nga nagkantidad sa P59,000. Sa laing operasyon sa 4:10 sa kagahapon sa kadlawon nadakpan sila si Dennis Quevo Gontinias, alyas Den-Den, 25 ug Angelito Padilla Flores, alyas Barok, 39, pulos mga way trabaho nga taga-Purok Balanghoy, barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City. Si Gontinias nga maoy subject sa operasyon ang wa ma­kahatag sa droga ngadto sa po­seur buyer nga mipalit diha ga­was sa iyang gipuy-an kay na­hutdan og stock sa medium size nga pakete sa shabu.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

