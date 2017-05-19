Pagka pusher nila butangbutang?

MGA anak nga babaye sa gi­ingong drug lord sa dakba­yan sa Lapu-Lapu gustong imbestigahon kon nganong naapil sila isip high-value targets bisan kon wa sila ma­lambigit sa ilegal nga drugas.

Si Janisa Oyao, iyang igsuong babaye nga si Jaqueline Oyao ug ilang ig-agaw nga si Dominic niingon nga di sila sila drug users o tigbaligya og drugas.

“My husband is working overseas in carpentry to provide for our family’s needs. I am clean,” sulti ni Janisa sa SunStar Cebu.

Niadtong Mayo 12 ang iyaan ni Janisa nisulti kaniya nga ang barangay kapitan sa Marigondon, nanawag kaniya aron ipadangat ang mensahe nga siya pasurenderon sa kapulisan kay siya “high value” drug target.

Giingon nga ang mga sa­kop sa Police Station 4 sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) nangita kang Janisa sa Barangay Agus.

Apan matod ni Sr. Inspecttor Alcon Escosora, hepe, nga wa siya mahibawo sa gisulti ni Oyao.

"Wa pa ko kita ana niya (Janisa). Wa pa sab mi magkaestorya," matod ni Escosora.

Alang kang Jaqueline ug Dominic, ilang gibakwi ang ilang pag surrender” niadtong Disyembre sa miaging tuig atol sa Oplan Tokhang.

“I have been a wholeseller of softdrinks for 10 years now. We are willing if they want us to have a drug test just to prove that we are not involved,” nagkanayon si Jaqueline. JOB, FVQ