'Pusher' sa Tejero nakuhaag P560T shabu sa buy bust

Drugs. Si Joefel Arcenal, 42, sa Brgy. Tejero, nakuhaan og shabu nga balor og kapin sa P500,000. (Arnold Y. Bustamante)

GIILANG big time street pusher sa Barangay Tejero, Siyudad sa Sugbo nasikop sa buy bust operation sa Regional Drug Enforcement Unit sa Police Regional Office 7. Nasikop si Joefel Arcenal, 42, taga sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero. Nakuha gikan kaniya ang walo ka bulto sa gituohang shabu ug laing 95 ka gagmayng pekete nga gibana-bana nga mobalor og P 560,000. Matod ni Sr. Insp. Ian Macatangay, team leader sa RDEU-7 nga usa ka semana nilang gimonitor ang illegal nga negosyo ni Arcenal. Makadaghan na nila kini na test buy hangtod nga ilang gipahigayon ang buy bust operation. Wa sa ilang listahan isip high value target si Arcenal apan sa nakuha nga drugas sa iyang posisyon, matawag na nila nga big time street pusher nga bisan ang mga silingang barangay sa Tejero diha na niya mamalit. “One week nato ni siya gi surveillance nya kadaghan nato sya gi test buy aron masiguro gyud. Dako dako ni siya kay ang nakuha daghan man kaayo,” matod ni Macatangay. Gawas sa illegal nga drugas nakasakmit usab ang raiding team og unom ka video karera machines nga naa sa luyo sa giabangang lawak sa suspek. Si Kapitan Jessielou Cadungog sa Tejero nagkanayon nga nalakip sa listahan sa Barangay Anti Drug Abuse Council ang ngan ni Arcenal ug dako ang iyang pasalamat nga nasikop na kini sa kapulisan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

