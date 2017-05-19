Smoking ban gipirmahan ni Duterte

GIPIRMAHAN ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang Executive Order (EO) 26 nga nagdili sa pagpanigarilyo sa pampublikong mga lugar tibuok nasod niadtong Martes, matod ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Ubos sa mando, ang pagpanigarilyo sa sirado nga pampublikong mga lugar ug publikong transportasyon ang gidili.

Kini naglakip sa mga tunghaan, trabahoan, mga pasilidad sa kagamhanan, pribadong mga dapit sama sa mga kan-anan.

Apil usab ang bukas nga mga dapit sama sa playgrounds, sports centers, church grounds, hospital compounds, transportation terminals, markets, parks, resorts, sidewalks, entrance ways, ug waiting areas.

Ang pampublikong mga transportasyon naglakip sa elevators, eroplano, barko, jeepneys, mga bus, light rail transits ug mga traysikol.

Bisan suportado ni Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña ang kamandoan ni Duterte, nabalaka siya sa dako nga epekto niini sa ekonomiya.

“I will tell the police go a head and enforce it. It will affect (our economy). It affected tourism in Davao (City) because you cannot smoke anywhere,” padayag ni Osmeña.

Gihimong sanglitanan sa mayor ang kita sa Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) dinhi sa Cebu City nga nikunhod dihang ilang gipatuman ang smoking ban sulod sa casino.

Matod pa ni Osmeña nga kaniadto kusog siyang manigarilyo apan karon dili na ug iyang gipahibawo nga usa kini sa hinungdan kon nganong kaniadto nataptan siya og cancer.

Si Konsehal Dave Tumulak kinsa kusog usab manigarilyo nihangop sa EO ni Duterte apan iyang gipadayag nga angayang adunay mga smoking areas sa mga pampublikong lugar aron usab adto makapabuhot ang mga manabako-ay.

Ang makalapas sa maong EO pagasilotan ubos sa section 32 sa Repuclic Act 9211 nga magakitan sa P500 hangtod sa P5,000 nga multa.

Samtang suportado ni Konsehal Raul Kevin Cabahug ang total smoking ban.

“That is good news. Mao na gyud ni among gipaabot," ni Cabahug kinsa maoy chairman sa komitiba sa paglawas sa konseho.

Suportado usab ni Bise Mayor Carlo Fortuna ang lakang sa presidente.

“We support and welcome the E.O. We actually have an existing ordinance passed sometime in 2008 and had it amended last year to include vapes," matod sa bise- mayor. Sunnex, PAC, JPP