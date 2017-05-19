Tigpayuhot og drugas sikop

KANANGA, LEYTE - Nadakpan sa kapulisan ning lungsod ang usa ka lalake nga nagpayuhot og ilegal nga drugas sa lungsod. Giila ang suspek nga si Nestor Chan, 58, taga Riverside, Poblacion, Kananga, Leyte kinsa mitahan na kaniadto sa Oplan Tokhang. Si Chan na-monitor sa kapulisan nga aktibong mibalik sa ilegal nga kalihukan. Gahapon sa buntag, gilusad ang buy-bust operation batok sa suspek pinangulohan ni P/Insp. Gary Zaldy Ligutan. Narekober sa kapulisan ang duha ka pakite sa gituhoang shabu ug salapi nga mokantidad og P7,000.Nag-atubang karon og kaso ang suspek.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

