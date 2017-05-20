5 nadakpan
Saturday, May 20, 2017
Ni
LIMA ka mga namaligya og ilegal nga drugas ang nangasikop sa gihimong buy bust operation sa Danao police station niadtong Huwebes sa hapon.
Ang mga nangasikop giila nga silang Jeffrey Rory Alerta, Kris Jay Canetan, Gary Lavador, Cristino Emiliano ug Jonah Francis Tabla nga pulos taga Poblacion Danao City.
Mga pinakete sa illegal nga drugas ang nakuha sa ilang mga posisyon nga gibana-bana nga moabot ngadto sa P956,577. /AYB
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.
