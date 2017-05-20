5 nadakpan

LIMA ka mga namaligya og ile­gal nga drugas ang nangasi­kop sa gihimong buy bust ope­ration sa Danao police station niadtong Huwebes sa hapon. Ang mga nangasikop giila nga silang Jeffrey Rory Alerta, Kris Jay Canetan, Gary Lavador, Cristino Emiliano ug Jonah Francis Tabla nga pulos taga Poblacion Danao City. Mga pinakete sa illegal nga drugas ang nakuha sa ilang mga posisyon nga gibana-bana nga moabot ngadto sa P956,577. /AYB

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.

