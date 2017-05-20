Accreditation sa ihawan sa Talisay expire na

MI-EXPIRE na ang double-A accreditation sa ihawan sa dakbayan sa Talisay ug mihangyo karon ang siyudad nga hatagan silag higayon nga maka-renew. Niadto pang Lunes na-expire ang double-A accreditation sa ilang ihawan ug hangtod karon wala pa ma-renew sa National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS). Hinungdan nga mihangyo karon ang siyudad nga hatagan silag higayon nga makahikay sa mga dukomento. Apan si Mayor Eduardo Gullas miklaro nga dili kini angayang kabalak-an tungod kay siyento porsiyento silang maka-renew niini. Samtang walay mausab padayon ang ilang pag-ihaw sa mga hayop diha sa ilang ihawan. Si Konsehal Manuel Cabriana, chairman sa committee on slaughter house, niingon nga gihatagan na silag higayon sa taga NMIS nga hikayon ang ilang mga papelis ug mga dukomento. /DRT

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.

