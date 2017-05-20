Asset sa pulis mitraydor

USA ka 'asset' sa Talisay Police Station giingon nga mitraydor busa dunay higa­yon nga mapalpak ang ilang operasyon batok sa gidiling drugas. Mao kini hinungdan nga giunay kini nila og dakop human sa gihimong buy-bust o­peration sa panimay sa numero uno nilang target sa Sitio Mahayag, Barangay San Isidro niadtong Huwebes sa gabii. Matod ni SPO1 Jeffrey Diola, ang ilang target sa opera­s­yon mao si Edna Cabo alyas Nanay, 57, minyo ug molupyo sa naasoy nga dapit. Sa dihang natunol na sa kuwarta, usa ka Hermie Dales, 38, minyo, kinsa kanhi sakop sa DU30 Marshal Unified Force ang kalit nga nitunga ug niawhag si Dales ni Cabo nga modagan ug gibutyag nga pulis ang iyang gikatransak. Mao kini hinungdan nga nakasibat si Cabo, ang kapulisan midakop ni Dales tungod sa pagtabang niini nga makasibat ang ilang target. Gibutyag ni SPO1 Diola nga si Dales ilang sakop ug usa sa ilang gitumbok nga force multiplier sa ilang buhatan. Matod ni Diola nga anha mag-estambayan sa ilang opisina si Dales hinungdan nga nahibawo kini sa ilang mga lihok ug lakaw. Adunay ilang mga operation nga mapalpak tungod kay mopahibawo man si Dales ngadto sa ilang target. Ang suspek gidala sa Talisay City Police Station ug gipasakaan nag kaso sa korte, lakip ang nakasibat nga si Cabo. /DRT

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.

