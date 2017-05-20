Computerization sa Talisay City Hall

GITINGUHA karon sa dakba­yan sa Talisay ang hingpit nga computerization sa transaksyon sa City Hall, ilabi na sa pagkolekta og buhis. Kini maoy gibutyag ni Konsehal Valeriano Ylanan, chairman sa committee on Information and Technology. Matod ni Ylanan, panahon na nga mo-upgrade ug mosabay sa modernong sistema. Nagkanayon si Ylanan nga nga aduna nay mga siyudad ug lungsod nga nag-compute­rized na sa ilang mga transaksyon. /DRT

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.