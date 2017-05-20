Computerization sa Talisay City Hall
Saturday, May 20, 2017
GITINGUHA karon sa dakbayan sa Talisay ang hingpit nga computerization sa transaksyon sa City Hall, ilabi na sa pagkolekta og buhis.
Kini maoy gibutyag ni Konsehal Valeriano Ylanan, chairman sa committee on Information and Technology.
Matod ni Ylanan, panahon na nga mo-upgrade ug mosabay sa modernong sistema.
Nagkanayon si Ylanan nga nga aduna nay mga siyudad ug lungsod nga nag-computerized na sa ilang mga transaksyon. /DRT
