Mayor Osmeña supak sa estriktong pagpatuman

SUPORTADO ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña ang implementasyon sa Republic Act 10913 kun Anti-Distracted Dri­ving Act nga nagdili sa mga communication ug electronic devices atubangan sa sakyanan lakip na ang pag-text para paglikay sa disgrasya.

“I agree with that. When you are driving you are ma­neuvering a deadly weapon, so you should know where you are going at all times and it only takes one oversight and you kill a child,” padayag ni Osmeña.

Samtang supak si Osmeña sa implementasyon sa Republic Act 10666 kun Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act o 2015 nga kanhi napasar atol sa administrasyon ni kanhi Presidente Benigno Aquino III.

Matod pa sa mayor nga a­­­dunay daghang mga bata nga dili maka-eskwela kon estriktuhon ang pagpatuman sa maong balaod sanglit sagad sa mga tinun-an sa kindergarten, elementary nga maoy sagad apektado sa maong balaod nagsalig sa habalhabal nga maoy ilang sakyanan paingon ug gikan sa eskwelahan.

“I’m not in favor of that because many children cannot go to school anymore. Of course the intention is there, the safety of the kids. But I think there is a bigger danger when our children cannot go to school anymore,” pasabot sa mayor. /PAC