Ordinansa giuli

GIULI sa Mandaue City Coun­cil committee on laws and ordinances ang giduso nga ordinansa sa konseho sa barangay kalabot sa implementasyon sa profiling system sa matag residente sa Maguikay tungod kay tun-an pa tungod sa posibilidad nga nakalapas kini sa right to privacy. Sa milabayng buwan, ang konseho sa barangay Maguikay nipasar sa ordinansa human nihimo og public hearing nga nagmandato sa matag residente nga mopaubos sa profiling sa barangay. Tuyo sa maong profiling system nga ma-monitor ang mga lihok sa mga residente ug ubang tawo nga mosud ug mogawas sa barangay ug aron usab dali nga matino ang mga dautang elemento. Ubos sa ordinansa, ang mga residente lakip na ang mga nag-abang og pinuy-anan sa barangay moadto sa barangay hall alang sa hulagway ug pagkuha ug personal nga impormasyon. /JPP

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.

